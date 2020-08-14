AAP, BJP blame each other for monsoon woes

The heaviest rainfall this season triggered a blame game between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP here on Thursday.

Waterlogging due to continuous rain, causing inconvenience to citizens had exposed the Delhi government’s claims of monsoon preparedness, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey alleged BJP-ruled civic bodies were responsible for the cleaning of 98% of drains in the city and were missing funds meant for the purpose.

“Before the monsoon, the PWD of the Delhi government had not been able to complete the work of desalting the drains even up to 50% of the target, which resulted in water logging all over Delhi due to rain,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

The risk of various diseases too in had increased due to water logging, he alleged.

He also questioned why the Drainage Masterplan, which had been approved, was yet to be implemented.

“The Delhi government had claimed that more than 100 crore had been spent on the cleaning of the drains but this claim has flowed away with the rainwater,” he alleged.

“The Drainage Master Plan of Delhi has been approved, but the Kejriwal government has not implemented it yet, due to which the entire Delhi gets flooded in little rain,” he also alleged.

Mr. Pandey countered that the reality of Delhi was that 98% of the drains come under the BJP-ruled MCDs and nearly 2% of the drains were under the Delhi government.

“In Delhi, the main responsibility of cleaning the drains is under the BJP ruled MCDs but unfortunately, they always use the entire money for the corruption and do not perform any work,” he said.

“It is not that there is no allocation for the desilting of drains or the system of desilting does not exist in Delhi. There is also a separate budget for this work but the BJP uses this money for their corruption and does not clean the drains,” he also said.