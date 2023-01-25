AAP, BJP blame each other for adjournment

January 25, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Both AAP and the BJP blamed each other for derailing the proceedings of the second meeting of the MCD House.

While AAP charged the BJP with running away from the mayoral elections, the BJP said AAP disrupted the polls as it was aware of its “internal divisions”.

Leaders of the two parties also claimed that members of the rival party abused and assaulted their women councillors.

“First, they were running away from the MCD elections, and now, after losing the polls, they are running away from the mayoral elections,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while addressing a press conference after the House was adjourned.

“If you believe in democracy, let the mayoral elections happen,” Mr. Sisodia said in a message to the BJP.

While AAP councillors were sitting peacefully, he added, councillors of the BJP created a ruckus, following which the pro tem Speaker adjourned the House.

In response, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused AAP leaders of misbehaving with members of his party.

‘Premeditated stir’

“AAP councillors remained silent till the swearing-in. But they started creating a ruckus just before the mayoral elections were to take place,” Mr. Tiwari added.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra also charged AAP’s councillors with using “abusive language and misbehaving” with BJP’s female councillors, including its mayoral candidate Rekha Gupta.

He also accused AAP members of assaulting BJP councillor Sandeep Kapoor.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “What is the meaning of people’s mandate in a democracy if the BJP can get away with something like this?” He accused the BJP councillors of assaulting AAP’s women councillors in the presence of Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and former Minister Harsh Vardhan,” he said.