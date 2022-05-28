AAP, BJP attack each other over water shortage

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday attacked the BJP over alleged shortage and bad quality of water in States governed by the latter.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLA and Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board said the board has written to the Union Water Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, urging him to examine the water quality in the BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and not just concentrate on Delhi.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the people of Delhi are shocked by Mr. Bhardwaj’s letter denying a water crisis in Delhi.

“Saurabh Bharadwaj has been claiming shortage of raw water in Delhi but today he is claiming of full water supply in Delhi. People are unable to decide which statement of Bharadwaj should they trust,” Mr. Kapoor said.

“On top of water shortage, people in U.P.’s cities like Bundelkhand, Mirzapur, Mahoba, Sonbhadra, Ghaziabad and Firozabad are forced to drink sewer-like water,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

Mr. Bhardwaj said the Union minister not to give “step-child” treatment to the rest of the states in India.

Pointing to the BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Bhardwaj said that both groundwater and river water have been polluted beyond the levels of consumption.

Mr. Kapoor alleged that countless pharma industries and other factory hubs in the State are releasing untreated chemicals and antibiotics into the rivers, while in Gujarat, the BJP MLAs from Patan and Banaskantha have repeatedly raised the issue of water shortage.