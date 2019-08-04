AAP begins process of vetting candidates for Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party has begun the process of zeroing-in on potential candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections due next year, said sources.

With the disqualification of its Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra on Friday and the likely disqualification of two more rebel legislators — Gandhi Nagar’s Anil Kumar Bajpai and Bijwasan’s Devender Sehrawat — expected to be announced next week, the process of selecting candidates is currently at the stage of choosing their replacements, claimed insiders.

Monsoon session

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is likely to begin the process of vetting candidates to be fielded across the Capital after the Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly which will commence on August 22 and conclude on August 26, they said.

An AAP leader said the party has decided that long-time Arvind Kejriwal aide Durgesh Pathak, who was in-charge of the party’s affairs on half of the total 70 Assembly segments in the Capital during the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, will contest from the seat.

AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Durgesh has been tasked to coordinate the developmental works in the area [Karawal Nagar] with Ministers and departments.”

“Soon we will appoint someone for Alka Lamba’s Assembly constituency also to do the groundwork in the area for the party,” a leader said.

Sources claimed that the party’s Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha candidate Pankaj Gupta and its 2013 candidate for the Assembly elections from the Chandni Chowk Assembly Constituency Vikram Badhwar were both in the reckoning to replace Ms. Lamba.

The leader further added that the party has not decided on who they will field from Bijwasan. “But the party is open to the Lok Sabha candidates [also for the Assembly election], but the details have not been finalised,” the leader added.

Sources, however, claimed that Kishan Kumar Sehrawat who joined AAP in late-April this year could replace the sitting MLA Devender Sehrawat, after his likely disqualification which is expected to be announced next week.

The party’s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate, Atishi, sources claimed, could be fielded either from Gandhi Nagar or Vishwas Nagar.