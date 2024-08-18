AAP begins preparation for Delhi Assembly elections, asks MLAs to prepare report cards

In preparation for the Delhi Assembly election scheduled to be held early next year, the Aam Aadmi Party has asked all its MLAs to prepare a report card of the work they have done over the past four-and-a-half years and present them to party workers in their constituency.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi State convener Gopal Rai told presspersons that a party workers’ conference would be held in every constituency and the report shared with the public.

“Through this method, the MLA will be able to tell the public what work has been done in the past four-and-a-half years,” Mr. Rai said.

He said that a four- pronged strategy has been launched with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently released on bail, spearheading the people-connect initiative by conducting padyatras across the capital. Apart from the report cards, Mr. Rai said, “booth mapping” would be done in every constituency so that party workers could be given clear responsibilities. The party had roped in autorickshaw drivers to convey to the people the work done by the government despite “adverse circumstances”.

The AAP’s national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha member, Sandeep Pathak, said in a statement that the party was running several campaigns in Delhi for the Assembly election. He added that many more campaigns would be launched. “We are going to every Assembly constituency and connecting with the people. We are giving them information about work done in the past four and a half years. We are directly communicating with the public,” Mr. Pathak said.

He added that the party has intensified the preparations for the Assembly election with a renewed sense of energy after Mr. Sisodia was released.

“Mr. Sisodia has made a strategy to win the Assembly election by meeting with the party officials,” Mr. Pathak added.

On ticket distribution

Speaking about ticket distribution, Mr. Rai said that the final call on the distribution of ticket will be taken by Mr. Kejriwal “Our goal now is to identify the work done by the MLAs during their term and the work done by the party and put it before the people. We take feedback from party workers and then decide the next course of action,” Mr. Rai said.

The Delhi Congress attacked the AAP by saying that Mr. Sisodia. who has spent 17 months in jail, should apologise to the people of Delhi. “Instead of fooling the people with lies and false hood, Mr. Sisodia should take the lead to prevail upon Finance Minister Atishi and other Ministers in the AAP government and the Mayor and officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to repair the broken and water-logged roads, clear garbage piled up all across the capital, prevent vector-borne diseases due to rain water accumulation, polluted water and air, and many deaths due to electrocution and drowning,” Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said.

The AAP came to power with an absolute majority for the second consecutive term in 2020, winning 62 of the 70 seats with a 53.57% vote share. In the 2015 elections, the party had won 67 seats with a 54.3% vote share.

However, the run-up to the coming election has not been smooth sailing for the AAP with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Health Minister Satyender Jain in jail and former Social Welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand quitting the party. Legal problems apart, the AAP government has found itself in a daily tussle with the bureaucracy and the Lieutenant Governor over day-to-day functioning of the government. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, despite a high-pitched campaign, the party lost all four Lok Sabha seat it contested in a seat-sharing alliance with the Congress.