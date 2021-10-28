AAP begins fogging drive against dengue

New Delhi

28 October 2021 00:42 IST

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and councillors on Wednesday started a fogging campaign to fight dengue in all Assembly constituencies in the city, the party said.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj launched the drive at GK Assembly constituency along with councillor Pooja Jakhar, while national spokesperson Raghav Chadha started it in Rajinder Nagar.

“Normally it does not rain so much in Delhi. It recently rained heavily and the municipal corporation did not do fogging in time. Due to this, mosquitoes have increased a lot in Delhi. The Anti-Malaria Department of MCD is supposed to go door-to-door to check the larvae and spray medicines. However, this time, no such door-to-door inspections took place. And so, we are connecting everyone to this mega fogging campaign: NGOs, RWAs, and others,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

The three municipal corporations in the city are governed by the BJP and the malaria inspectors are employed by the corporations.

“When the BJP turned its back on the people of Delhi, the Kejriwal government stepped in and took this responsibility on itself to right the BJP-led civic bodies’ wrongs. They have failed to fulfil their legal responsibility, but the municipal corporation is deeply corrupt. The BJP councillors are only driven to fill their pockets and commit scams,” Mr. Chadha said.

He claimed that the BJP has no interest to help the people of Delhi, in cleaning the city or making it mosquito-free.

Mr. Bharadwaj alleged that corporations have not taken any step to prevent dengue and the BJP was conspiring to spread dengue in Delhi.