AAP begins campaign to tell ‘truth’ behind arrests of Sisodia, Jain

March 14, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party started a door-to-door campaign to tell people about the “truth” behind the arrests of party leaders – Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

AAP party workers and volunteers reached out to residents and also collected signatures from the public for a letter that will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said that the Central agencies like the CBI and the ED are being misused by the Union government and the idea behind the campaign is to inform the public about this issue.

He said, in Karnataka, a BJP MLA’s son was caught red-handed for accepting a bribe of ₹8 crore, but he has not been arrested or investigated in the matter. “However, on the other hand, the Central agencies conducted multiple raids on Manish Sisodia and went to his office, residence, and ancestral village and yet found nothing. But the person on trial at the moment is not the BJP MLA’s son, but the senior AAP leader,” said Mr. Rai.

“For several months, the Central agencies raided the house, office, bank locker and ancestral village of Manish Sisodia. They conducted a 14-hour raid at his residence where the mattresses were torn down, but still nothing was found on him. The PM should address the nation and tell everyone what was found at Manish Sisodia’s residence,” said Mr. Rai.

Through this door-to-door signature campaign, AAP has exposed BJP’s conspiracy to stop the good works of the Delhi government in the field of health and education, he added.