AAP bats for ₹25 lakh compensation to Uttarakhand victims

11 February 2021 23:59 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said that the Central and State governments should provide ₹25 lakh compensation to families of people who lost their lives or got injured in the Uttarakhand tragedy.

“The State government has given ₹2 lakh and the Central government another ₹2 lakh. I believe that the compensation amount should be ₹25 lakh. I want to request that the governments should discuss and decide their shares among themselves, and provide the amount to the calamity-hit families. This amount should be given to the kin of the people who have either lost their lives or have been injured,” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

He said that over 173 people are still missing and the Central government should look into expediting rescue work.

“There are more than 30 villages where there is still no communication. I also want to request the BJP-ruled Central government that development is very important but stopping the rivers through dams is not something which should happen. I want to express my tribute to Professor G.D. Agrawal who lost his life during this calamity,” Mr. Singh said.