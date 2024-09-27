AAP backs BJP, passes resolution in Assembly to regularise bus marshals

In a rare show of solidarity, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) backed the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly on the first day of a two-day session on Thursday and passed a resolution to reinstate and regularise the services of bus marshals.

ADVERTISEMENT

After coming to power in 2015, the AAP government had appointed civil defence volunteers as marshals aboard State-run buses on a daily wage of ₹844 for the safety of women commuters. In October 2023, 10,000 marshals were rendered jobless after a circular issued by the Lieutenant-Governor stated that the appointment process was illegal. While their status as civil volunteers continued, they stopped receiving salaries and working as bus marshals. AAP alleged that the appointments were cancelled by the L-G due to “political vendetta” while the BJP accused the AAP government of playing with the “careers of youth” by employing them without following procedure.

During a discussion in the Assembly initiated by AAP on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta blamed the AAP government for the termination of services of the bus marshals and proposed to restore their jobs and provide them with “permanent” employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to it, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “If you are ready, we are ready to take them back again.” He moved an amendment to Mr. Gupta’s motion and a resolution was passed that bus marshals be “reinstated” and “regularised permanently”. “This House also resolves that all the members of the House and Ministers of Delhi Government shall meet the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor on October 3 to stress the need for the immediate reinstatement and regularisation of the Bus Marshals,” the resolution read. Mr. Bharadwaj said the amendment was needed as the L-G’s permission is required for the reinstatement and regularisation.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs were marshalled out after they protested in the Well of the House demanding the tabling of pending CAG reports, leading to commotion and forcing Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to briefly adjourn the proceedings.

Assembly membership

Meanwhile, the Speaker announced the resignations and disqualifications of four MLAs, including three from AAP, taking its strength to 59 and the BJP’s to seven in the 70-member Assembly. “Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Rajendra Pal Gautam submitted their resignation as MLAs... Raaj Kumar Anand and Kartar Singh Tanwar have been disqualified. The vacant seats were notified and the Election Commission has been informed,” Mr. Goel said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.