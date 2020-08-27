AAP avenging defeat in municipal polls, alleges BJP

AAP was unable to forget its “crushing defeat” in the 2017 municipal elections and that was why it was taking revenge on the people of Delhi by allegedly starving the civic bodies financially, the BJP alleged here on Thursday.
Delhi BJP media head Ashok Goel alleged that the Delhi government was not giving the share that has to be given to civic bodies based on the constitutional system every year.
‘Share being demanded’
“All the three civic bodies are continuously demanding their share from Delhi government according to the constitutional system, which is collected as a share of tax for civic bodies from the people of Delhi,” Mr. Goel alleged.
“It is not hidden from anyone that ever since AAP lost the municipal elections, it has been maintaining a step-motherly behaviour with them,” he also alleged.
The people of Delhi, Mr. Goel argued, had given the responsibility of Delhi to AAP-led government but they “left the people of Delhi to die” when the cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.
‘Funds withheld’
“If AAP is claiming that the government will pay timely salaries to the civic bodies’ employees on getting the command of the civic bodies, it is clear that they have intentionally withheld the funds,” he also alleged.
