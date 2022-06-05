AAP attacks L-G on women’s safety

AAP on Sunday questioned the “silence” of Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on “the deteriorating law and order situation in the Capital”.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, AAP MLA Atishi said that a number of heinous crimes had taken place in the Capital since May 26, when the new L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena took his oath, till Sunday. “But the L-G has steered clear of his responsibilities concerning the law and order, and women’s safety in Delhi,” Ms. Atishi said.

She asked how many police stations had the new L-G inspected since taking oath. “He is busy giving orders to the officers of an elected government but fails to carry out his own duties,” the AAP MLA said.

She asked whether the L-G has issued even a single order to the Delhi Police since assuming office. “Does he even know the horror women have had to face in the last few days?” Ms. Atishi said.

Over the past week, AAP has launched a full-blown attack against the new L-G, whom the party has alleged to be interfering in the functioning of the Delhi government. The L-G’s office meanwhile has not responded to AAP’s criticisms.