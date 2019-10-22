AAP attacks Goel over remark on ending electricity subsidy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Monday traded barbs over the issue of power subsidy and accused each other of misleading citizens.

The AAP attacked BJP MP Vijay Goel for saying that the BJP would end Delhi’s electricity subsidy if it comes to power. He allegedly made the remark during an interview. The AAP said that there was no point in Mr. Goel going back on his statement as the latter’s “hidden intention has already been stated”.

On his part, Mr. Goel said he meant that the BJP would ensure “cheap electricity” in Delhi to the extent that consumers would not need any subsidy in the first place.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scared because the Delhi Assembly polls are nearing. All I said was that power would be made available to consumers at cheaper rates than current ones and that there would be no need for subsidy, not that the BJP would remove the subsidy on power per se,” Mr. Goel said.

At a press conference on Monday, party MP Sanjay Singh said that a legislator gets about 50,000 units of free electricity every year and Mr. Goel does not have any problem with it. “But when Mr. Kejriwal gives just 2,400 units of free electricity to a citizen of Delhi, why does Mr. Goel have a problem?"

“Now you [Mr. Goel] have gone back on your statement and said that you will give free electricity,” Mr. Singh said, adding that the party should prove the statement by making power rates in one of the BJP-ruled States on par with Delhi’s rates. “If you cannot do it in bigger States like U.P, at least make electricity free up to 200 units in Goa or Tripura,” he said.

‘BJP is rattled’

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that the BJP is rattled by the accomplishments of the AAP government and are perturbed by the extension of services and subsidies to the poorest sections of society. “The BJP has started unveiling promises of their manifesto for the upcoming elections and it is clear now that their major promise is to withdraw the power subsidy. It is evident that a rattled and patently anti-poor BJP will fight the elections on the agenda of ‘Subsidy Wapsi’,” he said.