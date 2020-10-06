AAP attacks civic bodies for not obeying HC order on workers’ salary

‘It is unfortunate that these workers are receiving a step-motherly treatment’

The AAP on Monday attacked the BJP-ruled civic bodies for allegedly not complying with a High Court order to pay ₹32,000 instead of ₹14,000 as salary to about 3,500 employees who help the corporations fight against dengue and malaria.

“AAP demands that the BJP-ruled civic bodies must release the fund for these warriors and follow the court order. We also demand that the BJP should immediately stop the injustice towards these people,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak while addressing a press conference.

He said that it is unfortunate that these workers are receiving a “step-motherly” treatment. “From 2002 the BJP-ruled civic bodies have not confirmed their job but kept them as contractual employees. These people had no other way than moving the court and in 2019, they got legal rights after the court’s verdict. The court ruled that these employees should get ₹32,000 as salary instead of ₹14,000. The verdict also observed their arrears and bonus from 2012 should be cleared,” Mr. Pathak said.

The AAP leader said that the court also issued a timeline, which was of March 31, 2020, to implement this, but it has not yet been done.

He also said that the AAP had moved the Delhi High Court over suspension of AAP councillors and on Monday, the court rejected two sessions of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which took place while the AAP councillors were suspended.