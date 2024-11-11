ADVERTISEMENT

AAP attacks Centre over ‘worsening’ law and order situation

Published - November 11, 2024 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the national capital.

Following a report that a trader in Rohini received extortion calls from gangsters, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took to social media platform X and said, “If the BJP cannot manage Delhi’s law and order, how can people entrust the whole of Delhi’s responsibility to the party.”

Unlike other States, the Delhi police is under the control of the Central government.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, in a statement, expressed his concern over a series of alarming incidents, stating that on Sunday morning, yet another trader faced extortion. “Not a single day goes by without reports of open shootings or extortion demands from different parts of Delhi. In an attempt to protect gangster networks, the BJP has completely destroyed law and order in Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia said the situation has never been this bad and if the BJP cannot handle law and order of the city, it should transfer the responsibility to the elected government. “Under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, law and order would be brought under control within 10 days,” he added.

In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Kejriwal should not forget that many of his MLAs have also been associated with criminal incidents and one of them was even named in a gang war-related murder case.

