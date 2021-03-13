AAP attacks BJP over salaries to civic body workers

New Delhi

13 March 2021 00:55 IST

The AAP on Thursday attacked the BJP over municipal corporation employees not getting salaries on time and claimed that a Delhi High Court order has held Commissioners of the three Corporations directly responsible for non-payment of salaries.

“The civic bodies have not paid teachers, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and retired employees for a long time. No solution has been brought forth. The Commissioners have now been directed to make these payments with respect to salaries and pensions by April 5,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

