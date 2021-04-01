AAP attacks BJP over dry rations for students

BJP is an anti-poor party, alleges AAP

The AAP on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is an “anti-poor” party and the BJP-ruled civic bodies distributed dry ration to only one school. The party also said that the BJP has stalled the home delivery of ration, a scheme of the Delhi government, to “harass” the poor.

“It’s shameful that the BJP-ruled civic bodies distributed dry ration to only one school and the tender of this scheme is yet to take place. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, North Corporation Mayor and other BJP leaders inaugurated this scheme in a school,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said. The AAP leader said that on March 19, Mr. Gupta and others inaugurated the scheme of providing dry ration to municipal corporation-run schools.

“The North body distributed the Delhi government-allocated ration to only one school, and soon after, conveniently did away with the scheme. Yesterday, when our councillors raised this issue in the House, they learnt that the tender process has not yet begun,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.