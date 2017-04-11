AAP attacks BJP over ‘crorepati’ candidate

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari of deceiving people by fielding a “crorepati” candidate for the municipal polls after pitching her to be a slum dweller.

Owns two houses

Mr. Tiwari had named Sunita Kaushik as the BJP’s candidate from west Delhi’s Inderpuri after meeting her during a night stay at a slum as part of his tours that looked to extend the party’s support base in AAP’s strongholds.

Ms. Kaushik’s election affidavit, however, revealed that she owns two houses and jewellery worth ₹90 lakh.

‘Shocking information’

“The information that has come to light is shocking. Manoj Tiwari gave the ticket to a crorepati while pretending that a slum dweller was being given the opportunity. While it is not wrong to have a crorepati as a candidate, in this case it was just a stunt. The Purvanchali residents in the area have been deceived,” said Dilip Pandey, AAP’s Delhi convener.

“He does not understand the pain of the slum dwellers or those living in unauthorised colonies. The allegations of BJP’s grassroot workers are proving to be true that money was exchanged during ticket distribution,” Mr. Pandey added.

Affidavit offers details

In an affidavit submitted to the State Election Commission along with her nomination, Ms. Kaushik disclosed that she owned two buildings measuring 720 square feet and 553 square feet, which are priced at ₹50 lakh and ₹32 lakh, respectively.

Her husband, Shashi Bhushan, who was former mandal head in the area, also owns property worth ₹10 lakh.

The couple also own jewellery and bullion worth ₹7 lakh, with Ms. Kaushik’s share worth ₹6 lakh.

Mr. Tiwari had first met Ms Kaushik during his New Year Eve tour of the Inderpuri slum.

“I saw pain in her eyes as she told me that politicians did not listen to them,” the Delhi BJP head had said earlier.