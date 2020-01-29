AAP attacks BJP for ‘sting op’ in govt. schools

The BJP on Tuesday touched a raw nerve with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by getting its eight MPs, including a Rajya Sabha member, to conduct a “sting operation” on the state of Delhi government schools. They visited schools and shot videos to “expose” the condition of the schools.

Reacting to a compilation of the videos tweeted by Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the videos made false claims.

He played videos shot at the eight schools to show the “reality” of the situation, at a press conference here.

“Out of 1,024 government schools in Delhi, the BJP could only find eight schools with some deficiencies and even those turned out to be false. Gautam Gambhir tweeted a video of a closed school. There is a notice on the gate that says that the school had been shifted to another building from October 2019. I have the demolition orders for the school,” Mr. Sisodia said. Another school in Prem Nagar also had demolition orders issued for it, he added.

He said that Sahib Singh Verma tweeted a video of a school in Matiala where the old building is on one side and on the other side are the new buildings. Presenting a video of the new school building, Mr. Sisodia said that Mr. Verma had carefully not let the new building come into frame.

He added that Hansraj Hans had threatened the estate manager at night and opened a school to make a video of a multipurpose room to establish that the school did not have desks.

Inviting Mr. Shah to visit government schools with him once again and witness the transformation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Amit Shah may hate us and AAP. But that does not mean he should insult the 16 lakh children, 32 lakh parents and 65,000 teachers of Delhi by lying.”

‘Relevant issues’

Mr. Kejriwal said that he was happy that Mr. Shah and his MPs visited schools to find deficiencies as relevant issues are being discussed.

“We are very happy that relevant issues are being discussed now. This is good politics. Work should be discussed,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He congratulated students, parents and teachers of all of the 1,024 schools in Delhi, saying that the BJP found problems only in eight schools and that they had passed a major test.