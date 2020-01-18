AAP attacks BJP for not announcing CM face

AAP Delhi election incharge Sanjay Singh on Friday said the people had expected the BJP to announce a chief ministerial face to fight against Arvind Kejriwal, but the party did not do so.

His statement comes after the BJP announced its first list of 57 candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

“Everyone was expecting that against the honest face and candidature of Arvind Kejriwal, they [BJP] will reveal who their CM face is. But even today, the BJP has stayed quiet on this. Now, it is clear that in Delhi, the BJP is a team without captain, a wedding party without a groom. The BJP has given a walkover to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal,” said Mr. Singh.

He alleged that even before contesting the election, the BJP has run away.

‘Honest government’

“In the morning there is one statement and by the evening, there is a different statement... this has been going on for quite some time now. In Delhi, the BJP is emerging as a leaderless and visionless party. I believe that the people of Delhi will give a huge win and mandate to an honest AAP government under the leadership of Mr. Kejriwal,” he added.