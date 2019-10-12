AAP attacks BJP for denying permission to CM

The AAP on Friday attacked the BJP for not giving clearance to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Denmark.

AAP MP and party’s Delhi Assembly election in-charge Sanjay Singh said that it was not Mr. Kejriwal’s fault that the BJP Mayors are “incompetent” and “corrupt” that they were not invited.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Singh, said, “Yesterday Delhi BJP in-charge Prakash Javadekar gave an excuse that it is a conference of Mayors and hence the Centre did not allow the Delhi CM. I do not understand if Mr. Javadekar is unmasking his own party, trying to divert attention or just saying unreasonable things.”

Mr. Singh said that the Mayors of Delhi’s municipal bodies are corrupt and that is why they did not get invitation from the world platforms to represent Delhi. Slamming the Central government, Mr. Singh asked, “The Centre must answer permission to how many Chief Ministers to go abroad have been cancelled?”