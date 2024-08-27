AAP asks L-G to quit over tree felling in Ridge area, dares him for a debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday sought the resignation of Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena alleging that he approved the illegal felling of about 1,100 trees for the construction of a road in the protected southern Ridge and the adjoining area of Satbari.

The party also demanded a high-level probe into the matter and said all facts must be placed before the Supreme Court to ensure action against all those responsible for the illegal act, including the L-G.

Raj Niwas did not respond to the allegations.

AAP’s demand comes a day after the party asked Mr. Saxena to “come clean” on the issue, saying he was either “complicit” in the illegal action or “wilfully ignorant” of it.

A case over the issue is currently being heard by the Supreme Court, which had earlier rapped the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for not obtaining permission from it before felling the trees. Mr. Saxena is the chairperson of the authority.

On July 12, the top court had ordered the DDA to file a detailed affidavit stating whether it had instructed the contractor to fell the trees on the basis of an oral direction from the L-G on February 3 when he visited the site or it was an independent decision taken by the autonomous body.

It had also asked the contractor who felled the trees to file a separate reply mentioning on whose orders the trees were cut.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj challenged the L-G to a debate on the matter.

He told reporters that the affidavit filed by the contractor has “revealed” that initially, Forest Department officials had denied them permission but later gave verbal orders to cut the trees.

‘Verbal orders issued’

The Minister said the contractor stated in his affidavit that forest rangers had come to the site and did not allow them to cut the trees “on account of non-approval from the competent authority”, which is the apex court in this case.

“On February 13, forest rangers stopped them, saying that they did not have the permission for it. But, on February 14, the contractor was told verbally by the Forest Department that the trees could be cut. It simply means there was pressure from higher authorities,” Mr. Bharadwaj said. He added that the officials had earlier told the court “a blatant lie” that the trees were cut due to “confusion over permission”.

‘DDA knew status’

“When the L-G visited the area on February 3, the Forest Department and the DDA knew that there was no permission to cut the trees,” he added.

The Minister said two emails presented before the Supreme Court by the DDA show that the authority’s executive engineer had told the chief engineer that on February 3, the L-G visited the site and ordered that “all trees coming in the way of the road should be felled”.

“What bigger proof can you get than this? The L-G has been exposed,” he said, alleging that Mr. Saxena got the trees cut by “pressuring officials and deceiving the Supreme Court”.

“The L-G should immediately resign because he has been exposed in front of Delhi. The emails show that the trees were cut on his order,” the Minister alleged.

‘Need high-level probe’

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh too alleged that Mr. Saxena wanted to help “a few billionaires” whose farmhouses are located in the area.

“He is not concerned about the environment, he is not concerned about the trees, and he is not concerned about the people of Delhi,” said Mr. Singh.

“A high-level investigation in the matter should be ordered and all facts be placed before the Supreme Court. Action should be taken against all responsible persons, including the L-G,” he said.

The leader said the probe is necessary as the trees were cut to save rich people’s farmhouses in the forest area.

