AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will decide my future political roles: Satyendar Jain

Published - October 19, 2024 11:58 am IST - New Delhi

Satyendar Jain charged that he was arrested to stall Arvind Kejriwal and AAP government's works on Mohalla Clinics and Yamuna cleaning

PTI

Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain speaks to the media, a day after he was released on bail, in New Delhi, on October 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain on Saturday (October 19, 2024) said his future political responsibilities will be decided by the party and its convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The former Delhi Health Minister was on Friday night (October 18, 2024) released from Tihar jail after spending 18 months in the prison in a money-laundering case.

"I will do whatever our party and Arvind Kejriwal say," the AAP leader told PTI Videos when asked about his future political role.

The Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Mr. Jain on Friday afternoon (October 18, 2024). He was one of the topmost AAP leaders and held various portfolios in then Kejriwal government when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022.

"Atrocity is being done... it appears that the British rule has returned. The governments should compete on the work being done for the public. However, the BJP doesn't do that. They say we won't let you work," he said.

Mr. Jain, who is a MLA from Shakurbasti constituency, charged that he was arrested to stall Mr. Kejriwal and AAP government's works on Mohalla Clinics and Yamuna cleaning.

"I feel it is very unfortunate for the country. All parties need to work in unity and only then the country will progress," he said. After being released from jail, Mr. Jain met Mr. Kejriwal at his residence on Firozshah Road on Friday night (October 18, 2024.)

The AAP convener shared his photos with Mr. Jain on X, saying "Welcome back Satyendra!" Mr. Jain was given a warm welcome by the party leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh who were present outside Tihar jail to receive him on Friday (October 18, 2024.)

