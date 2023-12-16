GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP appoints Raghav Chadha as party leader in Rajya Sabha

The AAP has the fourth largest strength in Rajya Sabha after the BJP, the Congress and the TMC.

December 16, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP MP Raghav Chadha. File

AAP MP Raghav Chadha. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its MP Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha in place of Sanjay Singh, sources said.

In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, the AAP party leadership has said that in the absence of Sanjay Singh, who has "health issues", Raghav Chadha will henceforth be the party's leader in the upper house.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that a letter has been received from the AAP regarding appointing Mr. Chadha as its floor leader.

The letter is with the RS Secretary General for implementation.

Mr. Chadha is one of the youngest members of Rajya Sabha. The AAP has a total of 10 MPs in the Upper House currently.

The AAP has the fourth largest strength in Rajya Sabha after the BJP, the Congress and the TMC.

