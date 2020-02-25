AAP appeals for peace, blames BJP for violence

New Delhi

25 February 2020 01:54 IST

Gopal Rai reaches L-G’s residence to talk about ‘deteriorating situation in Delhi’

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Monday blamed the BJP and outsiders for the violence in the city over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The leaders held meetings in the north-east Delhi areas — Jaffarabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura — where the violence erupted, urging people to maintain peace. They blamed BJP leader Kapil Mishra for the violence.

‘Violence by outsiders’

Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai told The Hindu: “Now Hindus and Muslims in the area are going together to different streets and urging people to maintain peace. The violence was created by outsiders. The locals said they can’t identify the people who created the problem. It seems like a planned attempt to deteriorate the situation.”

The AAP Minister at 8 p.m. said: “Now, there is no violence happening but the situation is still tense.” He added that the police have already created peace committees and they will think about calling an all-party meeting but currently they are trying to calm the situation.

‘Panic all around’

Later in the day, he tweeted: “There is an atmosphere of panic all around in Babarpur. Rioters are roaming around firing shots and setting fire to things, but there is no police force. I am constantly trying to talk to the Delhi Police Commissioner, who is not ready to pick up the phone. I request the L-G and the Home Minister to immediately deploy police force.”

He also tweeted: “I, along with my MLA colleagues, have reached the residence of L-G sir, to meet him regarding the deteriorating situation in Delhi.”

Abdul Rehman, AAP Seelampur MLA, said he is holding multiple meetings with locals, “asking them to maintain peace. Things were peaceful and the protest was going on for more than a month. All this violence happened after Kapil Mishra came here and flared up the situation with his statements.”

“There is no problem in Shaheen Bagh but still our people are there and they are talking to protesters and others,” said AAP Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, under whose constituency Shaheen Bagh falls. He said: “Right now, I am in Seelampur and we are holding meetings and asking people not to take law and order into their hands.”

Mr. Khan said the BJP was behind the violence and the police were giving them protection. “A person is seen firing shots but he is not arrested. There has been no action against Kapil Mishra, who is responsible for the violence. Action should be taken against him,” he added.

He added: “The minorities are 100% being targeted.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi: “I appeal to people of Delhi to maintain peace. Everyone suffers losses from violence. The fires of violence can cause losses, which cannot be compensated ever.”