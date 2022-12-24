  1. EPaper
AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as MCD mayoral candidate

The party has named Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as its Deputy Mayor candidate and nominated Aamil Malik, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Sarika Choudhary for the Standing Committee

December 24, 2022 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi  

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday named Shelly Oberoi from East Patel Nagar (Ward No. 86) as its mayoral candidate.

The party’s Deputy Mayor candidate is Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, who won from Ward No. 76 (Chandni Mahal).

Following the announcement, Shelly Oberoi, a former Delhi University professor, said, “In the next few months, we will work together and make Delhi clean again.”

The election to pick the next Mayor and the Deputy Mayor will be held on January 6 during the first House meeting of the newly elected MCD councillors.

Making the announcement, AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said the party has nominated Aamil Malik, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Sarika Choudhary for the Standing Committee.

Responding to the development, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The names announced for the various posts have surprised Delhiites as AAP has neglected two major segments of Delhi’s population — Purvanchalis and Vaishya Samaj.”

