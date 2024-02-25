AAP and Congress hope to trounce BJP in Delhi with their 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement

February 25, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

While announcing their alliance on Saturday, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, which drew a blank in the last two Lok Sabha elections in the national capital, expressed confidence in their ability to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming parliamentary election.

Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s national general secretary (organisation), said the alliance was formed after placing the interests of the country over “petty political interests” and that “the calculations and strategies of the BJP will fail because of the alliance”.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said the two parties will soon draft a common minimum programme and work together for the city’s benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both the Congress and AAP will put all efforts into winning the seven seats. The BJP MPs have done nothing for the city in the past 10 years,” he said.

However, the BJP said the alliance was “a desperate attempt at political survival”.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement, AAP will contest from four seats — New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi, while the Congress will contest from the remaining three — Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, and North West Delhi.

Both parties are members of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, which was formed last year to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Of the seats that have gone into Congress’s kitty, North West Delhi is reserved for Scheduled Castes, Chandni Chowk has a sizeable number of Muslim voters, and North East Delhi has a large number of Purvanchali voters.

Notably, AAP had faced criticism for its silence during and after the February 2020 riots in North East Delhi.

The Congress, which does not have a single MLA in the Delhi Assembly and only nine out of the 250 councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, performed better than AAP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, bagging the runner-up spot in five of the seven seats.

In terms of vote share, the BJP received 56.9% votes, while the Congress and the AAP received 22.6% and 18.2% votes, respectively.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the seat-sharing arrangement shows that AAP is aware of the rural population, traders, Muslims, and Dalits no longer being with it. “By deciding to ally with the Congress, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has 62 of 70 seats in the Assembly, has shown that he has lost the faith of almost half of Delhi’s population,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

‘Internal contradictions’

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to X to say, “If the opportunist alliance between the AAP and the Congress even manages to survive its inherent contradictions, it will be the most bizarre political combination in every sense. One that tries to pull the wool over the eyes of their own voters.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.