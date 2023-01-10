AAP and BJP hit the streets again over aldermen issue

January 10, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

The battle of protests by AAP andthe BJP continued to unfold on the city’s streets on Monday, three days after councillors of the two parties clashed in the first meeting of the newly elected House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

While AAP held a protest outside the BJP national headquarters in the Capital, the latter, led by the party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly RamvirSingh Bidhuri, carried out a demonstration outside the house of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The background

The row erupted on January 6, when, in the House meeting at the MCD headquarters, AAP councillors launched a protest over the decision of the presiding officer — BJP councillor Satya Sharma — to first administer the oath to the 10 aldermen nominated by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, while accusing the BJP of trying to rig the mayoral election through its attempt to provide voting rights to the aldermen. In response, the BJP had said that the House was run as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act and accused AAP of disturbing the proceedings.

Even as both parties continue to hit the streets over the issue, there is no clarity over when the MCD’s first House meeting will be held, with senior officials saying that the L-G will have to issue a new date.

Describing Friday’s developments as “shameful”, Mr. Sachdeva said, “Kejriwal knows that there are divisions within his party, as there were two mayoral candidates and two Deputy Mayor candidates from his party. To save AAP from being split, hooliganism was resorted to in the House.”

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the L-G and the BJP were trying to give voting rights to the aldermen for House meetings, which is illegal. “They don’t believe in the DMC Act or the Constitution. The L-G speaks about morality but works to strengthen the BJPin Delhi,” he said.

Clashes were reported between the BJP workers and the police on Monday as the latter prevented the protesters from getting close to the CM’s house.