AAP and BJP enmeshed in graft: Cong.

NEW DELHI

23 September 2021 00:45 IST

It says AAP inducts expelled BJP councillor to party

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday alleged that the AAP and the BJP have been caught in a “deep embrace of corruption” as a sitting municipal councillor, who was expelled by the BJP for corruption on Sunday, was welcomed with open arms by the Aam Aadmi Party two days later.

Pooja Madan from Mukherjee Nagar, who was expelled by the Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta along with two other municipal councillors on corruption charges and for ignoring party workers, joined the AAP on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader Haroon Yusuf alleged that the AAP is happy that they have got some trained councillors “adept in corruption” in their fold, which will be a bonus for the party that has drained the Delhi government exchequer for political work in other States.

‘Baseless allegations’

Responding to the allegations, an AAP leader said, “Pooja Madan wanted to join the AAP and when the BJP came to know about it, they tried to stop her. But when they understood that she will definitely join the AAP, they called her corrupt. These are baseless allegations.”

Ms. Madan joined the AAP on Sunday, as per the party.