AAP alleges its student wing leaders detained for protesting ‘peacefully’

Farmers stage a protest at the Delhi-U.P. border near Ghazipur on Tuesday.

New Delhi

02 December 2020 01:06 IST

Centre must take immediate action on concerns of farmers: Jain

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said their student wing leaders were detained for protesting “peacefully” at Rajiv Chowk in support of farmers.

Volunteers of AAP’s student unit CYSS and youth wing protested by forming a human chain at Connaught Place in support of the farmers before getting detained, the party said. AAP MLA and Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh, who was also detained, said: “Lakhs of farmers from across the country are sitting with their families on the borders for the last several days, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no time to listen to their demands. Meanwhile, the Home Minister, who stays in Delhi, has gone 1,200 km away to hold a poll campaign for Hyderabad but has no time to meet the farmers, who are sitting just a few kms away from his residence.”

He said the “Modi-Shah government” has proved to the nation that the BJP is not interested in dealing with the issues of the farmers.

‘A dictatorial govt.’

“Today, a dictatorial government is running this country under the leadership of the BJP, which is suppressing and crushing the voices of farmers, soldiers, youth, students, poor, Dalits and opposition parties,” he added.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Centre should take immediate actions on the “legitimate concerns” of the farmers. “They are the backbone of our country and deserve to be heard. People have left their homes and travelled to Delhi only to get their voices heard and are entitled to a fair chance to express their concerns. The farmers are the backbone of our nation,” Mr. Jain said.