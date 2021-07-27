AAP alleges graft inBJP-led civic bodies

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged corruption in the BJP-governed municipal corporation in processing of waste using machines and it runs into “crores of rupees”.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the municipal corporation is renting machines to process waste at landfills but the rent is more than the machine’s cost. “Trommel machines help in processing the garbage and reducing the height of the garbage pile [in landfills]. According to that report of the Chief Auditor of the civic body, the corporation has taken these trommel machines on rent. The price of these machines, as stated in the audit report, is ₹17.7 lakh. But, the municipal corporation has taken these machines on rent for ₹6.3 lakh/month. That means within three months, the rent of these machines surpasses the actual price of these machines...interestingly, the civic body has spent ₹26 crore rupees till now to pay the rent,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP is tring tried to “mislead people” on the issue. “What AAP calls rent of Trommel machines is actually its operation cost...,” Mr. Kapoor said.