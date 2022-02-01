AAP alleges corruption in transfer of MCD land

New Delhi

01 February 2022 01:28 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that BJP councillor Manju Khandelwal had “handed over” land worth ₹50 crore, belonging to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, to her husband.

BJP said it is unfortunate to see that AAP is engaging in a politics of “blatant lies”.

“The BJP-ruled MCD is taking over lands in Delhi and giving them away to leaders within their own party. Manju Khandelwal of BJP, hailing from the Keshav Puram zone in Delhi, gave away an entire parcel of land belonging to the MCD to her own husband. What’s important to note is that, the address in the document regarding the transfer of land is also her own,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

He alleged that she created an NGO in her husband’s name and transferred the ownership of the land to the NGO. She has snatched the land belonging to the people of Delhi and handed it over to her husband, he added.

“This land is a prime-high-end estate, whose market value is approximately ₹50-60 crore,” Mr. Pathak added.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “For the last two days, Durgesh Pathak has been accusing a BJP councillor of selling a Dhalao complex in her area to her husband, which is a total lie. The councillor has got a Dhalao alloted for 5 years to an organisation of eminent citizens of Ashok Vihar, including her husband, after fulfilling all rules and regulations.”

He said that as per a policy adopted after consent of AAP councillors in the House of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, it was decided that all closed Dhalao complexes can be alloted to non-profit organisations on the recommendation of area councillor for a period of 5 years.

“As per this policy, all 31 councillors of Aam Aadmi Party too have got Dhalao complexes alloted to social organisations associated with them. BJP & Congress councillors too have got allotments done,” he added.