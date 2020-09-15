AAP alleges corruption in procurement of equipment

AAP on Monday attacked the BJP over the law and order situation and also alleged corruption in procurement of equipment to fight COVID-19 in U.P.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that in U.P., a businessman was killed who has complained to the State’s CM Yogi Adityanath that the SP and DM of the district had been taking money from him and that his life was in danger. Mr. Singh said the businessman was killed as he did not give the money to officials.
“In Mahoba, there was a businessman named Indekant Tripathi. I will produce voice recording which will expose how the DM and SP extorted ₹5 lakh from him. When they found that Tripathi was unable to pay, the SP met him and threatened to kill him if he did not pay the money. Tripathi was so scared that he made a video a week before his death where he urged the CM to provide him protection. However, no action was taken. He died yesterday for not paying the money,” Mr. Singh said.
The AAP leader said that Mr. Adityanath has no moral right to stay in the power and he must immediately resign.
“No one has been arrested so far in connection with Tripathi’s murder and AAP demands immediate CBI enquiry into the matter because State police will not be able to do an impartial probe against a senior IPS officer,” he said.
