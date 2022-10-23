AAP alleges corruption in parking fee collection by MCD

AAP said that a company, which was given the charge to collect parking fees, was blacklisted by the civic body on directions of a city court

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi 
October 23, 2022 03:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representation.File. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being involved in corruption in the collection of parking fees by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

AAP in-charge of MCD Durgesh Pathak said that a company, which was given the charge to collect parking fees, was later blacklisted by the civic body on directions of a city court. 

But another company, formed by the same people who owned the blacklisted firm, was later allowed by the MCD to collect parking fees and in the process the corporation lost crores of rupees. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a massive scam. AAP has exposed three such scams in the past three days where the BJP gobbled up more ₹30 crore,” Mr. Pathak said.

He said all of this has left the MCD “bankrupt”. “They are unable to pay the salaries of cleaning staff, gardeners and teachers. Garbage management in Delhi has collapsed. They wasted ₹1,200 crore but could not clear the garbage mountains,” the AAP leader added. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said the party will write to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena about the “corruption”. “We are optimistic that he will order an investigation in all the matters and take strict action against the culprits,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app