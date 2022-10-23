AAP alleges corruption in parking fee collection by MCD

AAP said that a company, which was given the charge to collect parking fees, was blacklisted by the civic body on directions of a city court

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being involved in corruption in the collection of parking fees by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

AAP in-charge of MCD Durgesh Pathak said that a company, which was given the charge to collect parking fees, was later blacklisted by the civic body on directions of a city court.

But another company, formed by the same people who owned the blacklisted firm, was later allowed by the MCD to collect parking fees and in the process the corporation lost crores of rupees.

“This is a massive scam. AAP has exposed three such scams in the past three days where the BJP gobbled up more ₹30 crore,” Mr. Pathak said.

He said all of this has left the MCD “bankrupt”. “They are unable to pay the salaries of cleaning staff, gardeners and teachers. Garbage management in Delhi has collapsed. They wasted ₹1,200 crore but could not clear the garbage mountains,” the AAP leader added.

He said the party will write to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena about the “corruption”. “We are optimistic that he will order an investigation in all the matters and take strict action against the culprits,” he said.