AAP alleges corruption in crematorium run by BJP leader

New Delhi

10 February 2022 00:08 IST

Party demands thorough investigation in the matter

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporation is engaging in corruption even at a crematorium and people are being overcharged for pyre wood.

“The BJP-ruled municipal corporation is overcharging grieving families for pyre wood and cremation material. Huge scam in the entries of bodies found at Mangolpuri Shamshan, being run by BJP leader Sanjay Aggarwal’s NGO,” said AAP leader Somnath Bharti.

The AAP MLA also demanded a thorough investigation in the matter and a criminal case be filed against the people involved.

