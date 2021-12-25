AAP alleges corruption in Building Department

New Delhi

25 December 2021 01:09 IST

The revenue fell to ₹39.39 crore in 2020-21 from ₹156 crore in 2018-19

The AAP, on Friday, alleged corruption in revenue collected by the Building Department of the BJP-governed East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) as the revenue fell to ₹39.39 crore in 2020-21 from ₹156 crore in 2018-19.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the fall in revenue is due to corruption by the BJP leaders. “In 2017-18, the Building Department of the East body earned a revenue of ₹119.88 crore for approval of plans and issuing of completion certificates. In 2018-19, with an increase in the number of buildings developed, the department earned ₹156.32 crore. The year 2017 had new councillors, who were not aware about the system of revenue generation in the civic body, and then improved that in the following financial year,” he pointed out.

“After learning the ropes, the councillors went back to their old ways and the revenue generated in the year 2019-20 fell to an appalling ₹82.22 crore from the ₹156 crore earlier as the money was being diverted to councillors and officers’ personal treasuries instead of the civic body’s vaults,” he added.

‘Officers bullied’

The AAP leader claimed that the EDMC has stopped passing building plans and local councillors are bullying officers into getting their own plans passed and dismissing builders when they ask for completion certificates. “In 2020-21, the revenue further fell to ₹39.39 crore and for the year 2021-22 so far, the figure stands at ₹37.62 crore,” he further said.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta should share the reason behind the drastic fall in the revenue generated from 2018 to 2021. “It is highly convenient that the BJP-ruled civic body has no money in its treasury, which it then takes from the Delhi government. Through this, the BJP will become rich and the Delhi government’s vaults will be empty,” he said.