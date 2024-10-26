AAP alleges 'conspiracy' to kill Kejriwal, says BJP will be responsible if anything happens to him

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday (October 26, 2024) alleged a "deep conspiracy" to eliminate its convener Arvind Kejriwal and warned that the BJP will be responsible if anything happens to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP leaders on Friday (October 26, 2024) claimed Mr. Kejriwal was attacked by "BJP goons" during his 'padyatra' campaign in west Delhi's Vikaspuri.

In a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh charged, "Police complicity in the incident clearly shows a deep conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. The BJP has become an enemy of his life." No immediate reaction was available from the police or the BJP over Singh's allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAP leader, however, said that despite the Vikaspuri incident, Mr. Kejriwal will continue to undertake 'padyatra' campaign as per the schedule.

When asked why the AAP has not filed any complaint in the incident, Mr. Singh said that the incident wouldn't have happened if the police were "impartial" and its officers did not do anything to stop the group of attackers who, he said, belonged to the BJP's youth wing.

The police can take cognisance of the incident and conduct its probe, he said, adding that the AAP is taking legal opinion for further action in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAP MP alleged that BJP leaders are supporting Mr. Kejriwal's "attackers". BJP leaders have rubbished the AAP's claim, saying he was facing protests by locals over the supply of dirty water to their homes.

Mr. Singh asserted that Kejriwal will "neither stop nor bow down" and continue to fight for the people of Delhi. He said if anything happens to Kejriwal then BJP will be responsible for it.

Even if Mr. Kejriwal gets a scratch, Delhi's people will take revenge on the BJP, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.