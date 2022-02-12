AAP alleges BJP-run north MCD of illegally chopping down trees

The AAP on Friday alleged that the BJP-run North Delhi Municipal Corporation illegally cut down 15 trees at the behest of private builder mafia.

“On February 11, the North MCD cut down 15 of 35 marked trees on the campus of an MCD School at Bank Street, Ajmal Khan Road in a gross abuse of power and flagrant violation of the laws by the municipal corporation. The BJP-ruled North MCD has also demolished an MCD School at Bank Street, Ajmal Khan Road,” said AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi.

The AAP leader alleged that the Commissioner of North MCD Sanjay Goel and the owner of a private company were working together to make money and they were backed by the BJP.

Mr. Ravi also said that felling of 15 trees was a direct violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, which is punishable by law.

Meanwhile, responding to the charges levelled by the AAP leader, Mr. Goel said, “No tree has been cut; this [claim] is absolutely false and fake.”