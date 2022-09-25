AAP alleges ₹84 crore scam in waste processing at Bhalswa landfill

MCD rejects allegation, says it’s tender process is transparent and open

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that there was a scam of ₹84 crore in processing of garbage at the Bhalswa landfill.

AAP in-charge of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Durgesh Pathak, alleged that BJP leaders were part of the “scam” and demanded an inquiry into the issue.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said either AAP leaders, including Mr. Pathak, are illiterate or spreading “lies” is their only political agenda. “It seems either Durgesh Pathak and others don’t know how to read contract papers or they just intentionally waive paper to substantiate their false propaganda,” he said.

Mr. Pathak said in February 2020, BJP-ruled MCD had awarded a tender to a private company to collect garbage at Bhalswa landfill at the rate of ₹3,250 per metric tonne. According to the new rules, the company was supposed to install GPS in its trucks, which it refused, leading to cancellation of the tender, he said.

“Another company was awarded the tender at the rate of just ₹400 per metric tonne. The previous company had already processed 3 lakh tonnes of garbage, implying there has been a scam of ₹84 crore,” he said.

‘Attempt to mailgn corporation’

The MCD dismissed the ruling party’s allegations as “a futile attempt to malign the corporation”.

“The allegation arises from the fact that in a recent tender called for the lifting of RDF (refuse derived fuel) from the landfill sites, the right to lift the RDF has been allotted at the rate of ₹400 per metric tonne in August 2022,” it said.

Lifting of waste from landfill site is something which cannot be postponed or withheld at any cost, the MCD said. “The lowest bidder was awarded the transportation right at ₹3,250 per metric tonne in February 2020. This contract subsisted only during the three months of COVID-related lockdown. At the first opportunity with relaxation in lockdown in May 2020, the corporation got a fresh tender done and allotted the transportation right at lesser rate of ₹1,807.74 per metric tonne. This is not all. The corporation kept looking for further reduction in transportation cost and allotted it a reduced cost of ₹1,746 per metric tonne in December, 2021,” the statement said.

The corporation has been continuously getting the rate of transportation for disposal of waste from its landfill sites “reduced”, it said, adding that its tender process has been “transparent and open”.