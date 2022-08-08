Delhi

AAP accuses MCD of ₹6,760-crore corruption

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak demanded an investigation into the alleged graft so that the “culprits are given the strictest possible punishment immediately.” | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI: August 08, 2022 01:10 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 01:10 IST

Alleging the BJP-governed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of corruption, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said, according to information received under the Right To Information Act, an amount of ₹6,760 crore has gone missing from MCD’s parking and conversion fee escrow account.

“Of the ₹6,800 crore that was collected by the three erstwhile municipalities over the past 12 years in its parking and conversion fee escrow account, only ₹40 crore was spent on parking, which means there should be ₹6,760 crore in the escrow account. However, there’s only ₹1.5 crore left in it,” AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said on Sunday.

The AAP MLA demanded a probe into the alleged graft so that the “culprits are given the strictest possible punishment immediately.”

