AAP accuses MCD of ₹6,760-crore corruption

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak demanded an investigation into the alleged graft so that the “culprits are given the strictest possible punishment immediately.” | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

August 08, 2022 01:10 IST

False allegations being levelled, says BJP

Alleging the BJP-governed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of corruption, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said, according to information received under the Right To Information Act, an amount of ₹6,760 crore has gone missing from MCD’s parking and conversion fee escrow account.

“Of the ₹6,800 crore that was collected by the three erstwhile municipalities over the past 12 years in its parking and conversion fee escrow account, only ₹40 crore was spent on parking, which means there should be ₹6,760 crore in the escrow account. However, there’s only ₹1.5 crore left in it,” AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The AAP MLA demanded a probe into the alleged graft so that the “culprits are given the strictest possible punishment immediately.”

Reacting, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said false allegations were being levelled against the MCD. He instead urged the Delhi government to release the pending funds owed to the MCD so that the civic body could repay loans taken from its escrow fund.

“In the last eight years, the Delhi government economically crippled the three erstwhile civic bodies,” Mr. Kapoor said.