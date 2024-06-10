ADVERTISEMENT

AAP accuses Haryana's BJP govt of negative politics, stopping Delhi's water supply

Published - June 10, 2024 01:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water

PTI

A tanker seen fill drinking water from a Delhi Jal Board filling station in Janakpuri, to supply various residents in West Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

AAP on June 10 again accused the BJP government in Haryana of negative politics and stopping water supply in the Yamuna, leading to a severe shortage in the national capital.

Priyanka Kakkar, the AAP's chief national spokesperson, claimed during a press conference that 137 cusecs released by Himachal Pradesh following a Supreme Court order had yet to reach Delhi.

The BJP government in Haryana has not only stopped Delhi's water from Himachal Pradesh but also reduced the national capital's share of 1,050 cusecs, according to an agreement between the two states, by 200 cusecs, she claimed.

Ms. Kakkar said the Delhi government will put all these issues before the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter on Monday.

The Supreme Court on June 6 directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it for Delhi and asked Haryana to facilitate the flow of this water so that it reaches the national capital.

Ms. Kakkar also hit out at Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, saying he could have negotiated and asked Haryana to release the water but he did not.

The BJP has accused AAP leaders of lying on the water shortage issue.

Mismanagement by the AAP government has resulted in water theft and wastage, the BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva has said.

