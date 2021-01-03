AAP accuses civic bodies of corruption

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of corruption worth crores of rupees in buying machines to clean landfills.

“The BJP is spending ₹180 crore instead of ₹8.5 crore. The corruption is clear from each and every page of the civic bodies’ own audit report,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

‘Come clean’

He said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, MP Gautam Gambhir and the three Mayors of the corporations must “come clean” regarding this alleged scam.

“The Prime Minister stays in Delhi and I wonder what he feels when he reads about such corruptions of the Delhi BJP,” Mr. Pathak added.