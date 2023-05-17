AAP accuses CBI, ED of conspiring to defame party at PM’s behest

May 17, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

Continuing its attack on Central probe agencies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were “conspiring” to defame AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders on the “orders” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The so-called liquor scam is completely made-up and the CBI and ED have not found a single evidence in the investigation so far,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

He said the alleged scam is nothing more than a concoction of “lies and deceit” woven by officers at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When contacted, a BJP spokesperson did not offer any comment.

“But we have uncovered the truth and possess the proof to expose them. When the time is right, we will lay bare the facts in front of the entire nation, the way we did about my name in the case where the truth ultimately prevailed and the agencies had to admit to their mistakes,” he said.

Mr. Singh claimed that his party has evidence regarding the questionable conduct displayed by officers during the investigation and the orchestration of this entire conspiracy. “We have diligently collected all such witness accounts and supporting evidence, which we will soon present before the court,” he said.

These revelations have far-reaching implications for the integrity of the investigations and the credibility of the agencies, the AAP leader said.

Mr. Singh claimed that there is “inconsistency” in the ED’s claims regarding the alleged scam.

“Initially, the ED had estimated the scam to be worth ₹100 crore, but later revised the amount to ₹20-30 crore. However, when questioned in court to provide evidence, the ED surprisingly produced proof of a mere ₹6 lakh. Over the last two days, the ED has been claiming that it has evidence of ₹17 crore, is this an investigation or a comedy?” Mr. Singh said.