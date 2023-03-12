AAP accuses BJP of trying to turn India into an autocratic nation

March 12, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday claimed that senior party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was set to get a bail on Friday and accused the CBI of deliberately sending its lawyer on leave, resulting in Mr. Sisodia’s custody being extended.

“The Central government intentionally did not produce the CBI lawyer in court and due to this the next hearing for the case was scheduled for March 21. This means that Manish Sisodia will now have to stay further stay in jail. Also, a night before his bail plea was to be heard, the ED also registered a case against him, so that he would stay in jail for a longer time now,” Mr. Chadha said while addressing a press conference.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Abuse of law’

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also made up its mind to arrest Sisodia in the same case to ask the same questions based on the same evidence,” Mr. Chadha charged. “This is a textbook example of abuse of law. Probe agencies are abusing the process of law,” he said.

He claimed the Central government is now playing “case-case” against the senior AAP leader. “The BJP is destroying the Opposition parties in the country. Their aim is clear. They want ‘One Nation, One Party, One Leader’,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP in a statement said, “The ED and the CBI investigation clearly shows that Manish Sisodia is also involved in corruption just like AAP leader Satyendar Jain is involved in blackmoney manipulation.”

‘A washing machine’

Mr. Chadha also said the BJP has today become a “washing machine” that without any detergent powder manages to clear the charges of corruption against any Opposition leader.

“All the Opposition leaders against whom cases are ongoing, the day they leave their political party and join the BJP, the investigations against them will immediately stop,” he said.

The AAP leader said that investigative agencies are being “misused” to break the backbone of every other political party in India. He accused the BJP of wanting to turn India into an Opposition-less nation and convert the Indian democracy into an autocracy.

Mr. Chadha claimed that since the BJP-led Central government was formed in 2014, over 95% of the cases registered by CBI have been against the Opposition parties.

“Thirty cases have been registered against leaders of TMC, 26 cases against leaders of Indian National Congress, 10 cases each against leaders of RJD and 10 cases against leaders of BJD, six cases against leaders of YSRCP, five cases against leaders of BSP and five cases against leaders of TDP, four cases against leaders of AAP,” he said.