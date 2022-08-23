AAP accuses BJP of ‘laundry politics’

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. | Photo Credit: -

Three days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), AAP on Monday accused the BJP of running a ‘political laundry service’, by sending probe agencies after Opposition party members and giving them a ‘clean chit’ once they join the BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s attacked the BJP the same day the latter organised a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house demanding Mr. Sisodia’s resignation over the alleged corruption in Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Soon after Mr. Sisodia claimed that he had been approached by the BJP to join its ranks, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mukul Roy, Narayan Rane, Anil Sharma, Pema Khandu, Baijayant Panda were all labelled corrupt by the BJP and ED-CBI raids were ordered on them. But the day they joined the BJP, all their sins were washed off and they became innocent honest leaders.”

‘No CM face’

Mr. Bhardwaj added that the BJP is trying to use “the same script” against AAP. He added that the BJP extended the offer to Mr. Sisodia as they did not have a face in Delhi to field against the Chief Minister.

“They switched between Satish Upadhyay, Harshwardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Adesh Gupta as the CM face of Delhi but the people refused to accept these faces. This country needs to know about leaders such as Mr. Sisodia, who refuses to be pressured by the BJP’s tactics,” Mr. Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, the BJP said it will go door-to-door to expose the corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy.

Sack the corrupt

Under whose pressure, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta demanded to know, was Mr. Kejriwal yet to sack the Excise Minister from the Council of Ministers. The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused Mr. Kejriwal of allowing the more than 300 liquor contracts illegally.

“If this excise policy was helpful in increasing the revenue of Delhi, then why was it withdrawn? During COVID-19, Kejriwal and his entire team were meeting the liquor mafia to fill their pockets through the [now withdrawn] excise policy,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

The BJP leader alleged that liquor shops were opened in areas where they could not have been allowed to legally operate.

“More than 300 liquor vends were opened illegally and it involved huge corruption. How did the Cabinet headed by Kejriwal give permission to liquor vends to open in those areas,” he asked.

“The Kejriwal government took money from the liquor mafia and, by increasing their commission, worked to directly benefit the liquor mafia,” the LoP added.