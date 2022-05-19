AAP accuses BJP of encroaching on govt. land

AAP resorting to “cheap politics” by calling ramps, name boards encroachments: Kapoor

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released a list of Bharatiya Janta Party leaders, claiming they had encroached on government land and questioned when the BJP would run bulldozers over these houses.

AAP’s list also mentioned the names of BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Meenakshi Lekhi.

Hitting back, the BJP said there is a “major encroachment” by the AAP on the footpath outside its headquarters in ITO.

‘Cheap politics’

While showing the pictures of houses of the BJP leaders mentioned in the list, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “These pictures clearly show illegal occupation of government land and unauthorised constructions.”

The alleged encroachments included ramps, stairs and parking spaces outside the BJP leaders’ residences.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that ramps and name boards put up outside houses of some BJP leaders did not amount to encroachments, adding that AAP was resorting to “cheap politics” through its allegation.

Citing an “encroachment” by South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Mr. Bharadwaj said the former has built his office at Andheria Mor in Chhatarpur “without getting any building plan approved by the MCD”. “If he has any papers that prove otherwise, he must prove the legality of his office, because in our knowledge his entire office property is an unauthorised construction,” he added.

The AAP leader alleged that a joint office of Ms. Lekhi and Subhash Bhadana in CR Park, opposite Shivalik Apartments, is unauthorised as it is encroaching upon a land allocated for a park.

Other BJP leaders mentioned in AAP’s list include Anil Jain, Vijay Jolly, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Jogi Ram Jain.

‘Bulldozing competition’

Mr. Bharadwaj said with its councillors engaged in a “bulldozing competition” to tear down houses and shops, the BJP has been terrorising the poor and middle class of Delhi.

In response, Mr. Kapoor said, “AAP leaders are frustrated by civic bodies’ campaign against commercial encroachments by Bangladeshis, Rohingyas and others who are AAP’s vote bank. So, to divert the bulldozer campaign, AAP leaders are raising complaints against ramps and name boards.”