AAP accuses BJP of doing ‘shameful politics’ over Chhath

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia issues order stating that Chhath puja this year will be a public holiday

The Aam Aadmi Party government said the decision to not allow Chhath puja celebrations in public came after the Centre issued a set of guidelines. It added that if Home Minister Amit Shah allows the celebrations, the city government will ensure that the order is followed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has issued an order stating that Chhath puja this year will be a public holiday.

At a press meet, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, said: “The guidelines issued by the Central government’s Home Ministry have imposed several restrictions on celebration of Chhath puja and this is why in Delhi, and in many other States, the puja will not take place in public. But it is unfortunate and shameful that the BJP on one side is stopping the celebration and on the other side are politicising the issue.” He added that this kind of politics by the BJP is “shameful”.

“Today, AAP demands that the BJP should immediately get the permission for celebrating Chhath puja from the Home Minister. The Delhi government will coordinate in the process to ensure the celebrations,” Mr. Pathak said.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said that earlier there were only 72 places in Delhi where Chhath puja used to take place, but after the AAP government came to power, they increased the number of Chhath ghats to 1,200 by 2019.

Protest outside CM house

Earlier in the day, the BJP staged a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding a rollback of the ‘Delhi government’s decision’ to ban the observance of Chhath puja at public places within 24 hours.

Delhi BJP Poorvanchal Morcha president Kaushal Mishra led the protest with scores of party cadre.

State general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh said Mr. Kejriwal had allowed the opening of weekly markets, malls, liquor shops, and running of e-rickshaws and DTC buses with full capacity. “Even on Diwali, he performed puja at Akshardham temple, then why is he discriminating against lakhs of Poorvanchalis by banning Chhath Mahaparva? This mistreatment of Mr. Kejriwal with the Poorvanchalis is unbearable,” Mr. Singh said.

Demands by Congress

Delhi Congress Chief Ch. Anil Kumar also demanded that the Delhi government allow people from the Poorvanchal region to conduct their Chhath puja festival while strictly adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

He said the religious sentiments of Poorvanchalis would be gravely hurt if they were prevented from holding the Chhath puja at public places.