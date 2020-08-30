AAP accuses BJP-led civic bodies of making Delhi ‘the dirtiest city’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday held protests against the BJP-ruled municipal corporations at different parts of the city after Delhi ranked poorly in the latest Central government’s cleanliness survey.
Around 150 large banners were installed in 36 Assemblies of Delhi, on major flyovers, foot-over bridges and underpasses, the party said.
“Delhi is the dirtiest city”, “Shame on BJP”, read the banners installed at different areas of the city. Many AAP councillors and MLAs organised protests at their respective areas, the party added.
“It is very unfortunate that Delhi, the capital of the country, has found to be the dirtiest city due to BJP. Tourists from different countries of the world come to Delhi, the Prime Minister of this country — Narendra Modi — lives in Delhi, all the Cabinet Ministers of the Centre and all the MPs live in Delhi. But the reluctance and the corruption of the BJP-led civic bodies, Delhi is now the dirtiest city,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.
