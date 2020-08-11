AAP accuses BJP leader’s relative of taking bribe

New Delhi

11 August 2020 00:10 IST

Party releases tape of councillor’s kin

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that BJP councillors take money for different developmental works in their area. Besides, it released an audio of a purported conversation between a contractor and a BJP councillor’s relative about money given for different construction works.

The party demanded the BJP to take action against the accused and his associates and Delhi Police to register an FIR.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP media head Ashok Goel said that the AAP government was allegedly involved in multiple scams and hence raising “baseless accusations”. “Everyone knows about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. First, Kejriwal and AAP will make baseless allegations. Then he apologises in the court,” Mr. Goel said.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and Political Affairs Committee member Durgesh Pathak released the audiotape of Nishant Pandey, brother-in-law of BJP councillor Rajni Pandey, and alleged that the brother-in-law handles all corruption in the area.

“There are three parts of the conversation. In the first, the builder says that he has paid ₹7 lakh, out of which Mr. Nishant has taken around ₹4 lakh and the junior engineer has taken ₹3 lakh. For another building, Mr. Nishant has taken ₹2 lakh and the engineer ₹2.5 lakh. In the third , Mr. Nishant said he is unhappy because a person has just given him ₹1.5 lakh and not settled the total amount,” the AAP leader said.