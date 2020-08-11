AAP accuses BJP leader’s relative of taking bribe

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that BJP councillors take money for different developmental works in their area. Besides, it released an audio of a purported conversation between a contractor and a BJP councillor’s relative about money given for different construction works.
The party demanded the BJP to take action against the accused and his associates and Delhi Police to register an FIR.
Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP media head Ashok Goel said that the AAP government was allegedly involved in multiple scams and hence raising “baseless accusations”. “Everyone knows about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. First, Kejriwal and AAP will make baseless allegations. Then he apologises in the court,” Mr. Goel said.
Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and Political Affairs Committee member Durgesh Pathak released the audiotape of Nishant Pandey, brother-in-law of BJP councillor Rajni Pandey, and alleged that the brother-in-law handles all corruption in the area.
“There are three parts of the conversation. In the first, the builder says that he has paid ₹7 lakh, out of which Mr. Nishant has taken around ₹4 lakh and the junior engineer has taken ₹3 lakh. For another building, Mr. Nishant has taken ₹2 lakh and the engineer ₹2.5 lakh. In the third , Mr. Nishant said he is unhappy because a person has just given him ₹1.5 lakh and not settled the total amount,” the AAP leader said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath